Letter to the editor: Don't be fooled

The letter by Mr. Delano ["Who'll listen to you?"] published on Oct. 13 was misleading and deceptive. He didn’t want to be bothered with the facts in his letter attacking [Vice Mayor] Beau Wright and [At-large City Councilwoman] Treney Tweedy saying that they oppose public participation in City Council meetings.

He stated that they wanted to restrict the number of residents at public hearings due to some “vague health-related recommendation from the Governor’s office." He clearly hopes that readers will not notice that this occurred on Dec. 8, 2020, when we were in the height of the pandemic before there were any vaccines. The order from the governor’s office directed a maximum of 25 people for in-person gatherings. The City Council meeting was being live-streamed and people could be rotated in and out of the meeting in order to comply with the state directive.

That is not what Mr. Delano wanted you to know. He intended you to believe something completely contrary in order to advance the course of his favored candidates for council. Our former mayor, Treney Tweedy, and vice mayor, Beau Wright, have served our city well and have always been open to hearing constituent concerns. A vote for them to continue to do so will be a vote for people who rely on the facts in their decision making and not innuendo and hopes that citizens won’t recognize the real facts in a situation.

GAYLE DALY

Lynchburg