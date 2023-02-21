I have lived in Lynchburg for over 40 years and have never seen the dysfunction and in-fighting on city council as we have all observed with this new council. I am saddened by the current state of affairs.

The citizens of Lynchburg deserve a council who can work together for the good of the community. In-fighting, name calling, and blame accomplish nothing. Treney Tweedy, Beau Wright, and Randy Nelson served the city with dignity and integrity as Sterling Wilder and MaryJane Dolan are continuing to do now in the midst of the chaos.