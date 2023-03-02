Anyone who likes scary movies and who has trespassed on the Central Virginia Training Center (formerly the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded) property since 2020 knows that the abandoned buildings and the weed-infested courtyards and the crumbling pathways that connect all that decrepitude should be the setting for the most depressing and terrifying reality-based film or documentary or mini-series ever made.

Anyone who doesn’t believe in ghosts — spirits that inhabit rolling hills and stately structures where noble services are no longer provided because government and bureaucracy no longer support noble service because government and bureaucracy no longer know what noble service is — should drive to Madison Heights and sneak onto the Training Center/Virginia Colony property and take a long, slow look around.

I didn’t believe in God until I moved to God-fearing Lynchburg.

I didn’t believe in ghosts until I walked the grounds of Dystopia Village — the defining moniker I have affixed to the 300 acres and 98 buildings that Steve Newman and Mark Peake and other politicians refer to as nothing more than CVTC.

What is happening and not happening to that vast and once exquisite parcel of Virginia land is an era-defining tragedy.

Just as this country does not need another deal-making politician, this country does not need another free or $10,000-a-month nursing home.

This country needs a city for lost and unloved youth — a self-sustaining life and career-preparation school-iversity designed and built with tender loving care (and public and private funding) specifically for young people who have infinite potential and no parental or financial support.

Republican Senator Steve Newman says, “This is everything we can think of [to do with the Training Center building and property]. I just hope we’ve done enough.”

You and your colleagues have not done enough, Senator Newman, and I am not the least bit surprised that all y’all could come up with for this potentially-utopian-civilization-saving project is: nursing home.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg