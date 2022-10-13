Letter to the editor: Earl for City Council

"All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten" was published in 1986; it was a smash success. The central lessons were easy: play fair, share, hold hands and stick together. Who could disagree with such guidance? Nearly 40 years later, we would do well to remember these lessons as Lynchburg’s City Council election nears.

We have on one hand, candidate Patrick Earl, who continues to stress collaboration, creativity, and community, who believes that Lynchburg succeeds when the largest number of citizens succeed. Opposing him is one candidate who has chosen to block public access to his Facebook page.

We are city — and a country — that is growing more and more divided; we don’t need a representative who is, during his campaign, demonizing and ignoring large swaths of the city. We need Earl, who remembers those early lessons and seeks to bring our community back together.

DR. MARA AMSTER

Lynchburg