Letter to the editor: Eliminate early voting

Why should early voting and mail-in voting be eliminated? The [Oct. 25] debate between [U.S. Senate candidates in Pennsylvania] John Fetterman & Dr. Oz should be the prime example.

I sympathize with Fetterman's physical condition, however, he should be in a post-stroke rehab instead of on the campaign trail. He could not even put his thoughts into complete sentences by his answer to the fracking question. This is just one example.

After watching the debate, some early voters could have changed their mind but could not change their vote. What if a candidate was severely injured in an accident and was in a coma or, even worse, died? Voters just lost that vote. What if a scandal was brought to light on election eve or suppressed by the media like happened in the general election of 2020? Unfortunate things can happen and early votes can be wasted and negated. We have a prime example sitting in the White House. Millions of early votes were wasted and we are stuck with disappointment for a president.

Some might say this is a form of voter suppression and I disagree. We need to return to Election Day instead of election month(s). If people want to vote, they will show up and find a way to vote on that designated day; if they decide not to vote, then they won't. Early voting allows for too many acts of fraud and too many lawsuits thus delaying the outcome of very important elections. Return to Election Day or if not just let people vote all year. The progressives would love that.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest