The Associated Press article on the fall out from uranium mining in Missouri is exhibit A against Virginia’s push towards small nuclear reactors.
After much pro-nuclear propaganda in Lynchburg, the obvious problem remains — how to safely mine uranium and dispose of lifetime radioactive waste. Nuclear is not a green nor renewable resource.
Youngkin would love to get rights to the huge uranium deposit on the Virginia and North Carolina border, I hope the moratorium stays in place.
Pay attention, some things need to remain in the ground.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe