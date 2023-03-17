The headline “Facelift is eyed for a portion of avenue” in Sunday’s paper caught my eye, so I read the story with interest — until I got to page 3 and saw the rendering of the proposed project. Then I recoiled in horror. The pictured building looks like a prison! I can’t imagine anyone wanting to call such a building “home.” Is this what the developer thinks of his prospective tenants — that they deserve no better than something that resembles a prison?