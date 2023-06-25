Finish what we started

During a recent City Council meeting, questions arose regarding the value of downtown improvement projects and their importance in the city’s capital improvements budget. It is disheartening that we find ourselves revisiting this discussion again, particularly when we have clear evidence of the positive impact the previous investments have already made. How proud are we in having new restaurants, great hotels for visitors, and a wonderful performing arts space in the heart of our city?

While some Council members question the investments in downtown, it’s important to separate frustrations you may find with the required repairs to the ancient downtown infrastructure that drives most of the cost and duration of the streetscape work. Don’t let this momentary frustration distract from the positive long-term outcomes. Also, the beautification work at question is a significantly smaller portion of the budget but just as important.

Investment in downtown is more than just about the number of residents; the skyline is a symbol of our city. Downtown is our historical foundation and serves as a gateway for those visiting. A vibrant downtown is a clear indicator of a thriving or a diminished community. Ceasing our investment represents decline to anyone who lives here or visits us.

The completed improvements will project an image of a city on the rise. Business leaders continually express to me how projects like the Academy, the Bluffwalk and The Virginian enhance recruitment and retention. Stopping downtown investment impacts our ability to attract professionals and entrepreneurs. Refuting the notion that Downtown is solely “Boonsboro’s playground,” Academy data shows about 23% of ticket buyers from zip code 24503, defying that stereotype.

Completing downtown is a crucial investment, attracting talent and strengthening our economy. Let’s finish what we started, building a vibrant and unique downtown reflecting our community’s upward trajectory.

GEOFFREY KERSHNER

Lynchburg