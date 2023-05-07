First Amendment rights?

I would like to thank Councilmen Misjuns for bringing to our attention the concerns of some in our community regarding the content of the play “The Prom,” which is being presented by our city schools. As a leader in the arts community, I appreciate his willingness to engage in dialogue and share his thoughts on this matter. I am curious if he himself has seen the production? Surely, when asking for a school employee to be fired over a matter he has seen the production himself.

I must remind our Councilman that our public schools have a duty to uphold the principles of free speech and artistic expression, even if the content may be uncomfortable or challenging for some members of our community. As someone who has sued the city over freedom of speech infringement after posting a cartoon online, I am sure he understands the importance of protecting these fundamental rights.

The arts have long been a means of exploring difficult topics. While some may find the content of “The Prom” to be offensive, it is important to remember that art is meant to be thought-provoking and spark conversation. It is through these conversations that we can learn and grow as individuals and as a community.

I believe it is our responsibility to encourage and support creative expression, regardless of whether or not we personally agree with the content. It is through the arts that we can explore our differences and find common ground. I often don’t fully agree with all that is produced in our facilities at the Academy but my role is to support expression and not censor the artists or the presenters.

Also, marketing tip: Controversy is a great way to boost ticket sales.

GEOFFREY KERSHNER Lynchburg

‘The Prom’ misunderstood

The News & Advance ran a story April 28, on “The Prom” play and the local controversy about the play.

The local controversy results from a misunderstanding. I saw the production at Heritage High School. The play does not mock the Judeo-Christian faith. It does just the opposite. Lines from the play are quoted in The News & Advance story — these lines are sung by some characters who are narcissistic and hypocritical Broadway actors.

The play makes it clear that the views expressed in the song are stereotypes and just plain wrong. So the play actually makes fun of people who mock the Judeo-Christian faith.

JEFF ROSNER Lynchburg

Misjuns wholly mistaken

History does not look approvingly on those who censor books, ban plays, and demand that art be hidden from the public. People know the frenzied opposition to works of art arises from ignorance, a fear of ideas, and, often, a hatred of “the other.”

City Council member Martin Misjuns has invited the derision of citizens with his wildly exaggerated claims that reveal a deep ignorance of the play he so deplores.

“The Prom” neither mocks nor attacks Christians or Christianity. Rather, it is explicit and unambiguous in making its positive ending dependent upon Jesus’ commandment that people love their neighbors as themselves. The play’s criticism is reserved for unthinkingly intolerant people, whose hostility prevents their seeing the reality of what they leap to attack. If Mr. Misjuns had seen “The Prom,” he would, I hope, know this. Is it possible that he would see himself as a target of the play’s assault on intolerance?

Mr. Misjuns is quoted as having written, “The mere thought that children are PRACTICING and PERFORMING this level of bigotry is beyond belief.” Yet he appears to have been eager to believe it — despite the fact that there is no bigotry towards religion in the play. The lines Misjuns cites are sung by four ill-informed Broadway actors who have no real basis for their hyperbolic characterization of the intolerant citizens of Edgewater, Indiana.

Anyone who cares about our students’ education will understand that children must learn to look at the facts, explore their values, ask questions, think critically, and draw valid conclusions consistent with the evidence.

When Mr. Misjuns refuses to do these things and then goes on to suggest that the school superintendent should be fired, he provides students with a very poor example of what it means to be an adult.

RICHARD C. BURKE Lynchburg

Purpose of public education

Some people seem to think public education was created to teach their child. It was created to provide a literate electorate for a democracy. If that were not so, the taxes of people who never had children, as well as small businesses and large corporations would not be supporting it.

City Council’s job is to maintain the quality of life in this beautiful and well-managed city. Some members of council don’t appear to know that.

Their budget policies will put us on a path to emulate Jackson Mississippi. They need to do their job and keep their hands off our schools.

JOAN MACCALLUM Lynchburg