Letter to the editor: First Amendment Sanctuary proposal

I would like to propose that the Lynchburg City Council adopt the following resolution to declare Lynchburg a First Amendment Sanctuary:

WHEREAS, the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I of the Virginia Constitution provide protections for freedom of speech.

WHEREAS, on January 10, 2023 the Lynchburg City Council passed a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" resolution when nearly all citizens of Lynchburg were unable to speak to City Council about that resolution, due to the timing of the vote and the timing of signing up to speak.

WHEREAS, one member of the Lynchburg City Council proposed passing a change in the tax rate at that same January 10 meeting. If that proposal had passed, Lynchburg citizens would have been unable to speak to City Council on that issue as well.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Lynchburg City Council:

1. That the Lynchburg City Council declares that the City of Lynchburg is a First Amendment Sanctuary, and

2. That the Lynchburg City Council will uphold the First Amendment rights of the citizens of Lynchburg, including freedom of speech, and

3. That the Lynchburg City Council will no longer vote on any resolution or other action unless there has been adequate notice and opportunity for citizens of Lynchburg to speak to City Council about that resolution or other action.

JEFF ROSNER

Lynchburg