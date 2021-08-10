Letter to the editor for Aug. 10, 2021

Going maskless gambles with others’ lives

As of this writing, the approximate number of people vaccinated for COVID in Lynchburg is around 36%. This pathetic figure is the result of those mostly refusing to get vaccinated. I realize there are people who are immunocompromised or who are transplant recipients that can’t take the vaccine.

Whether it be from dire misinformation, defiance, anti-science or ignoring reality, those choosing not to be vaccinated are playing such a grisly death lottery. This is especially true now that there is a much more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is the Delta variant.

Yes, I’ve been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine and my chance of a breakthrough is unlikely but possible. In the past before getting vaccinated I wore a mask, which I hated, and followed all CDC safety protocols. Now, I’m in the position of catching COVID again but the odds of me getting very sick or possibly dying are very remote. Yet, I can still pass along this new variant (Delta) to those around me who have not been vaccinated and refuse to wear a mask.