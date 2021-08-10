 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor for Aug. 10, 2021
0 Comments
editor's pick

Letter to the editor for Aug. 10, 2021

  • 0

Going maskless gambles with others’ lives

As of this writing, the approximate number of people vaccinated for COVID in Lynchburg is around 36%. This pathetic figure is the result of those mostly refusing to get vaccinated. I realize there are people who are immunocompromised or who are transplant recipients that can’t take the vaccine.

Whether it be from dire misinformation, defiance, anti-science or ignoring reality, those choosing not to be vaccinated are playing such a grisly death lottery. This is especially true now that there is a much more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is the Delta variant.

Yes, I’ve been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine and my chance of a breakthrough is unlikely but possible. In the past before getting vaccinated I wore a mask, which I hated, and followed all CDC safety protocols. Now, I’m in the position of catching COVID again but the odds of me getting very sick or possibly dying are very remote. Yet, I can still pass along this new variant (Delta) to those around me who have not been vaccinated and refuse to wear a mask.

I can walk around mask-less knowing I’ll probably be okay even if I’m highly contagious. Anyone I come into contact with could get infected, become seriously ill or dead in a month because they choose not to get vaccinated or mask up.

So my question is this. Should I mask up again to protect those around me or walk around maskless because hey, freedom! I believe the answer is obvious. I choose the mask to protect family, friends and strangers I come into contact with. I choose life over the grim possibility of infecting someone with death.

LEE CLINE

Lynchburg

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter to the Editor

You know, I am continually impressed by the ability of many individuals to appear in public and online spaces and spew total nonsense into a m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert