Letter to the editor for Aug. 2, 2021

Bedford meeting was shameful

This past Thursday evening, I endured the specially-called Bedford County school board meeting. Having attended countless board meetings, not once in my career have I felt actually ashamed of Bedford County. Not until Thursday night.

First of all, I’m ashamed of how several members of the school board spoke and acted while on stage. Never have I witnessed such disrespect, disregard for order, and unprofessionalism from board members. I was horrified how two spoke to our new superintendent, and I was disgusted at how several played to the mob.

Furthermore, I’m ashamed of how the audience behaved. If this is the new standard for public discourse in Bedford County, it is shameful. “Freedom of speech” does not give anyone the right to interrupt, berate, heckle, insult, or disrupt the speech of any other person. The mob mentality has emboldened ignorance and endorsed shouting over someone with whom they disagree. Shame on anyone who participated in such a manner!

Finally, I’m ashamed of myself for not speaking up during that bullying marathon. I was a bystander who did not speak up for the voiceless, the “least of these,” and I am ashamed of myself. I should have risen to dissent during the cacophony; I hope my students, both former and current, will forgive me.