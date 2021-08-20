Letter to the editor for Aug. 20, 2021

What drives Democrats
Power, control and hatred are the driving force behind [President Joe] Biden’s administration, [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s House, and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer’s Senate.
Just because the Democrats have a majority, they equate that to power, and they love being in power. Power is synonymous with control, and Dems want to control every aspect of our lives. Example: Wear a mask; don’t wear a mask; if you don’t wear a mask you will be arrested; drive an electric car; don’t say certain words, etc. You see where I am going with this.
And last but not least is hatred. On his first day in office, Biden signed a bunch of executive orders, not for the good of the country but because of his deep-seated hatred for President [Donald] Trump. The one that I remember the most is the stopping of construction of the [Keystone XL] pipeline. Biden promised good-paying jobs to the men and women he just made unemployed, but that has not happened. Just another Biden lie. Dems talk about Trump’s big lie; how about multiple Biden lies? He has lied so many times, I have lost count.
Pelosi’s hatred for President Trump is exemplified by trying to impeach him when he was out of office. Another is the kangaroo court committee she organized on the Jan. 6 capitol protests. She will not accept the fact that Trump was found not guilty of insurrection. She has even orchestrated the testimony of a few, even calling it a terrorist attack. Sept 11, 2001 was a terrorist attack, not Jan 6.
And then there is Schumer and his infrastructure bill, which, by the way, is only 5% infrastructure and 95% spending on social programs. And then there are the many immigration bills, which only show the administration cares more about illegal immigrants than they do for natural-born Americans.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest