Letter to the editor for Aug. 20, 2021

What drives Democrats

Power, control and hatred are the driving force behind [President Joe] Biden’s administration, [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s House, and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer’s Senate.

Just because the Democrats have a majority, they equate that to power, and they love being in power. Power is synonymous with control, and Dems want to control every aspect of our lives. Example: Wear a mask; don’t wear a mask; if you don’t wear a mask you will be arrested; drive an electric car; don’t say certain words, etc. You see where I am going with this.

And last but not least is hatred. On his first day in office, Biden signed a bunch of executive orders, not for the good of the country but because of his deep-seated hatred for President [Donald] Trump. The one that I remember the most is the stopping of construction of the [Keystone XL] pipeline. Biden promised good-paying jobs to the men and women he just made unemployed, but that has not happened. Just another Biden lie. Dems talk about Trump’s big lie; how about multiple Biden lies? He has lied so many times, I have lost count.