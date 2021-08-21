Letter to the editor for Aug. 21, 2021

Do our senators represent us?
The section of your newspaper titled “How they voted” [Sundays, page A2] provided a glimpse of our representatives’ views on some important issues. I would encourage your readers to check out the Aug. 15, 2021 edition. Their votes on some key issues are enlightening.
The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to the 2022 budget bill that would bar federal funding for the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The Aug. 11, 2021 vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays. Our senators [Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner] voted nay.
On illegal immigration, the Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for ensuring that the ICE agency has adequate resources to deport criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes committed in the U.S. The Aug. 11, 2021 vote was 53 yeas to 46 nays. Our senators voted nay.
On the 2022 budget, the Senate passed the 2022 budget bill sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, ID-Vt., to set our the federal government’s fiscal 2022 budget and establish proposed budgetary levels for fiscal 2023-2031. The Aug. 11, 2021 vote was 50 yeas and 49 nays. This amendment raises the debt ceiling. Our senators voted yea.
In addition, our senators voted nay on several bills dealing with power plants and power generation that are interesting for our region.
Are our senators reflecting the will of all the citizens of Virginia or are they in lockstep with the Northern Virginia political machine? Elections have consequences. An informed electorate is more important today than ever. Be informed, read the bills, know what’s in them and let your elected officials know your thoughts!
RICHARD BURGE Lynchburg
Thanks from food bank
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank recently concluded its inaugural Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, a seven-day event to recognize 40 years of service to communities across central and western Virginia. Our event goal was to collect enough donations to provide 400,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity across the 25 counties we serve. Through the generosity of countless donors, sponsors, volunteers and advocates, we not only hit our goal, we surpassed it. We received enough donations to provide 637,892 meals.
The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze our team. Even in the face of the ongoing pandemic, which has jeopardized or worsened thousands of individuals and families’ access to nutritious food, the Lynchburg community has continued to demonstrate its unprecedented support to the Food Bank and the fight against hunger. To all who participated in our Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, thank you. Your support will have a direct and immediate impact on those in need throughout our region.