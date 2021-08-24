Letter to the editor for Aug. 24, 2021

What did we achieve?
With the fallout of the botched American military withdrawal from Afghanistan playing on my television screen as I write this missive, I am left wondering what did the American people ultimately pay for?
What was the American taxpayers’ return on investment after 20 years of failed military and foreign policy? Four presidential administrations have presided over this debacle. According to Brown University’s Cost of War project, the financial cost of this failed war is 2.26 trillion dollars. That’s over two thousand billion dollars! Or according to Forbes magazine, over 300 million dollars spent a day for 20 years.
Once again, I must posit the question, what did we the people get in exchange for all the young American lives lost, bloodshed, and sweat equity?
There needs to be congressional investigations into the waste, fraud, and abuse of the taxpayers’ money and our nation’s goodwill after another failed mission in Afghanistan. Do our Armed Forces even try to win anymore?
President [Joe] Biden needs to demand the immediate resignations of the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, for the embarrassment of what transpired.
Congress needs to call for complete reform and the wholesale clearing out of entrenched career bureaucrats in both the Pentagon and State Department. Our supposed leadership and their incompetence have left me flabbergasted, and I am surely not the only one.