Letter to the editor for Aug. 25, 2021

Our duty to resist mandates
Our system of government is based upon the principle of the consent of the governed.
We ordinarily give our consent when we vote to follow the legitimate leading of elected officials. Though elected to hold office, our officials are not a law unto themselves, however. They are bound by the laws of nature and of nature’s God as expressed in our Constitutions, both of these United States and of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The people of Virginia reserve the right, yes even the duty, to resist the transgressions of elected officials when they overstep the bounds within which they were elected to operate. Public safety, as defined by think tanks and government entities, is not the standard by which the government is to operate. This has ever been the justification used by tyrants. No, the standard for governing officials in this land, this Commonwealth, is the law as written in the Constitution.
Neither the Constitution of these United States, nor the Constitution of the Commonwealth, grants any governing official the legal right to mandate masks, vaccines, or any other medical procedure as a condition of receiving public services. It falls, therefore, to the people, they who would be governed, to withhold their consent from such an overreach as invalidates any deference of obedience otherwise owed to government officials.
It falls, I say, as a right and a duty of the people of Virginia to refuse compliance with mask or vaccine mandates, which are the birth pangs of a tyranny intolerable and not to be consented to by a free and godly people.
BENNIE CASTLE
Lynchburg
Forest Service should change goals
Thanks to Shannon Brennan and Judy Strang for their unfailing defense of our national forests [“Review results in tighter restrictions to plan,” Aug. 19].
It’s time for the [United States] Forest Service to change their mission from “resource management” to “resource conservation.”
There is plenty of logging on private lands to meet our needs. Selective burns and herbicides mimic what an old growth forest does on its own better, grow fewer, bigger, healthier trees with less underbrush. We are not prone to wildfires here like in the West. Secessional growth encourages species hunters like, not nature. Too much of our timber is exported for pellet fuel.
I do trust the members of the USFS have good intentions. I also believe we all need an update in our thinking.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe