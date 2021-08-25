Letter to the editor for Aug. 25, 2021

Our duty to resist mandates

Our system of government is based upon the principle of the consent of the governed.

We ordinarily give our consent when we vote to follow the legitimate leading of elected officials. Though elected to hold office, our officials are not a law unto themselves, however. They are bound by the laws of nature and of nature’s God as expressed in our Constitutions, both of these United States and of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The people of Virginia reserve the right, yes even the duty, to resist the transgressions of elected officials when they overstep the bounds within which they were elected to operate. Public safety, as defined by think tanks and government entities, is not the standard by which the government is to operate. This has ever been the justification used by tyrants. No, the standard for governing officials in this land, this Commonwealth, is the law as written in the Constitution.