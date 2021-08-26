Letter to the editor for Aug. 26, 2021

Raise level of discourse
Is it just me or have you noticed it as well?
I’m referring to the ubiquity of negativity in the news generally and particularly emanating from Opinion page letters. Too frequently the letters are formulaic tirades parroting cliched talking points, sound bites, and righteous indignation absorbed from social media or implanted by a network of propaganda issued from talk radio and cable infotainment. Tiresome letters of sound and fury signifying nothing other than mindless mimicking and negativity over and over and over.
I have no quarrel with criticism. That’s not the issue. But frequently what poses as criticism is void of constructive thought by writers bereft of critical thinking. It’s just nattering negativity. Why? Because it’s easy. It takes no work. Anybody can do it. These writers are like senators who simply declare, “filibuster,” without ever having to take an argument to the floor.
Critical thinking and constructive arguments are important contributions to social well-being and substantive conversation about issues that matter. But that takes effort, self awareness, and a modicum of sound information — all of which seem in short supply. It’s just easier to complain and moan, blame and bluster, parrot piffle and believe that nobody else gets it.
LAWRENCE BOWDEN