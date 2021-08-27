 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor for Aug. 27, 2021
Politicians to blame for losing wars

America’s longest war is Afghanistan. The news of the Taliban’s victory after almost 20 years of U.S. efforts is disturbing validation of our generation’s experience of U.S. history. Before I was born in 1948, the United States won wars. Not so much since.

World War I and World War II were both successful because of the sacrifice of U.S. blood, and U.S. superior technology and material. We won.

Since WWII ended in 1945, the politicians been oozing into the war business, gumming up the military. They poked their noses in Korea and “achieved” a draw, more like a time out. Vietnam was a politicians’ war. Is it safe to say, “We lost?” The best example of American politicians’ incompetence is highlighted when Iran released the hostages on the last day of Jimmy Carter’s presidency — after 444 days.

And now Afghanistan. Imagine the thoughts and emotions of our veterans and those left after losing their precious parent or child! But, fellow Americans, are we to be surprised based on the 76-year track record established by these clowns in D.C.?

A great nation avoids war. Intelligent people can find solutions — but it takes two to dance. War is hell. The objective is to kill people and destroy material. Lowell Thomas, American journalist and war correspondent, said, “The only thing worse than going to war is being afraid to go to war.”

If we must go to war, shed our blood and waste our treasure, is it too much to ask that we win? Our generals know how. Are our politicians that ignorant — or are they that corrupt?

DAVID LECKRONE

Appomattox

