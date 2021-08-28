Letter to the editor for Aug. 28, 2021

Positive steps for the planet

I so enjoyed Rachael Smith’s piece this week on Senator [Mark] Warner and the new electric school buses [“Future of mobility and sustainability,” Aug. 25]! It was just wonderful to learn that the rollout of this new electric bus initiative is the biggest of its kind! It was also a pleasant surprise to learn that Dominion Energy is subsidizing the price difference between the old dirty diesel school buses and the new clean energy electric ones to financially assist our public schools to make the switch!

It was also terrific to find out more about the infrastructure bill the Senate just passed in Washington. If Senator Warner is correct about how the bill will put more than 25 million Americans back to work, the House of Representatives must pass it immediately! In so many ways all the crazy weather of the last couple of years has left me concerned about what sort of world we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren. But it is reports like this one that keep me hopeful we can do something about it.

It is so important for people to read reporting like Rachael’s, about the steps we are taking to protect the planet. I feel very fortunate to live in a state with great leaders like Senator Warner, and responsible companies like Dominion Energy and Sonny Merryman looking to make a difference.