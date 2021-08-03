Letter to the editor for Aug. 3, 2021

Bad decision on masks in Bedford

It seems the Second Amendment sanctuary crowd has won a major victory given a recent decision by BCPS board to not require masks in schools. This decision effectively puts a gun to the head of every unvaccinated student, staff, teacher and visitor.

It puts a gun in the hand of every vaccinated or unvaccinated student, staff, teacher and visitor who is now more effectively enabled to spread COVID to their households, neighborhoods and community. Congratulations!

A serious thank you to the two administrators who tried to persuade the school board to think of the entire school community. You stood up while the board cut and run from a life-or-death issue.

It will be the board’s responsibility, not yours, to respond if the next sign a kid holds up at a BCPS board meeting says “You wouldn’t focus, now I can’t breathe”.

One last thing: This politically motivated and incredibly ignorant BCPS board decision is an excellent example as to why Lynchburg City should maintain the system of appointed school board members.

WALTER DANIELS

Lynchburg