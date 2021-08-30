Letter to the editor for Aug. 30, 2021

For the common good
Many people, including me, got vaccinated against COVID-19 to help protect our whole community against illness, hospitalization and death and to stop the virus from multiplying and mutating into a more infectious or more deadly form. Getting vaccinated prevented us from causing someone else to become sick. While I am protected against hospitalization and death, I could still be a spreader.
Now we have the delta variant which spreads much more easily. So we who are vaccinated wear masks to protect those who are not vaccinated.
There is still time for everyone to do their part. If you are not yet vaccinated, please consider getting vaccinated to protect others and reduce that chances of another more deadly variant from emerging. Working together we can make our community safer, allow schools to operate in-person, support the full reopening of businesses and to put the pandemic behind us. But everyone needs to pitch in.
To all who are vaccinated or soon will be vaccinated, thank you.
To others, please consider for the health of your neighbors. Thank you.
Molly McClenon
Lynchburg
Against Kaine, Warner
About the letter you received Sat., Aug. 21 from Richard Burge: “Do our senators represent us?”
The answer to that is “no.“ Our two left-wing liberal senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, do not represent the good people. They only represent the far-left fools.
Can anyone tell us what these two senators have done make us safe from crime, help lower the prices of the things we buy, and help with the health of the elderly and disabled? I also cannot think of anything these two senators have done to represent us. We need to replace both Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
Ernie Irvan Lynchburg