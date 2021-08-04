Letter to the editor for Aug. 4, 2021

Public schools are not the biggest problem

Are schools going to put children in unhealthy masks again? Categorize people into unescapable castes with Critical Race Theory? Pretend gender is defined by feeling rather than biology? No wonder parents are upset!

Yet what parents are rightfully seeking will never happen in state-controlled education. Between state mandates and fear of expensive law suits, school boards have almost no influence.

This force and intimidation education model is very much a consequence of putting education under the state, whose only tool is force. As ideas deviate from truth, more force is required and that is what we are seeing. Even good teachers are unable to question wrong ideas. Lies advance when truth is silenced.

The Bible presents a very different education model, with no state role, but rather training children is primarily the role of parents. The local church being commissioned to disciple the nations (Matthew 28:19) also has a significant Biblical role. Whereas education by force creates subjects who follow out of fear, education by love creates disciples who follow by free choice. God created mankind to be free.