Letter to the editor for Aug. 4, 2021

Public schools are not the biggest problem
Are schools going to put children in unhealthy masks again? Categorize people into unescapable castes with Critical Race Theory? Pretend gender is defined by feeling rather than biology? No wonder parents are upset!
Yet what parents are rightfully seeking will never happen in state-controlled education. Between state mandates and fear of expensive law suits, school boards have almost no influence.
This force and intimidation education model is very much a consequence of putting education under the state, whose only tool is force. As ideas deviate from truth, more force is required and that is what we are seeing. Even good teachers are unable to question wrong ideas. Lies advance when truth is silenced.
The Bible presents a very different education model, with no state role, but rather training children is primarily the role of parents. The local church being commissioned to disciple the nations (Matthew 28:19) also has a significant Biblical role. Whereas education by force creates subjects who follow out of fear, education by love creates disciples who follow by free choice. God created mankind to be free.
If you want your children to have true ideas shape them into confident adults, don’t waste your time trying to make the state do what it cannot. With surveys indicating that over 80% of churchgoing parents send their children to public schools, I do wonder where are the shepherds warning of the dangers of false teaching? So while the public schools have huge problems, the reality is most churches today have a much bigger problem because education is discipleship.
When God’s people humble themselves and turn away from the sin of disregarding the calling of the church toward the least of these, we can rightfully ask God’s blessing on our nation (many resources at www.christedu.org).
MARK SHEPARD
Rustburg
