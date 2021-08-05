Letter to the editor for Aug. 5, 2021

Voting laws will backfire
At last count this year, in 43 states across the country, 250 laws have been proposed that seem to echo former President Trump’s false claims that loose election laws allowed fraud to taint the 2020 White House race. Many of these proposed laws will make voting more difficult for people by limiting hours and narrowing eligibility to vote absentee, among other things.
Here’s the thing that I don’t understand. If you’re registered to vote and you show up to vote at your designated precinct and then you actually, you know, vote, your name is checked off the list, something that is right there in front of them, right? No one can vote twice, right? I mean, if you were to vote and then come back and try to vote again, using your Daddy’s name (who passed away last year) you would be breaking the law, right? If you got caught, you could be fined or even end up in jail, right? Why would anyone risk all of that just to add another vote in support of some politician?
Republicans have never found one shred of evidence that the 2020 election was improperly run and isn’t it interesting that only the losers are complaining? Republicans who won their election think everything went just fine. Fancy that.
There’s no doubt about it, those 250 laws that creative lawyers conjured up around the country were created for one reason: to prevent voters who might vote the Democratic ticket from voting in the next election.