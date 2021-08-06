Letter to the editor for Aug. 6, 2021

Biden wrong on eviction moratorium

Because of COVID, last year the administration declared a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. The Supreme Court declared this unconstitutional and in typical Roberts appeasement style, said the moratorium could continue until it expired, but that any extension must be passed by Congress. On July 31, 2021 the moratorium expired. Despite pleas from Biden, Congress turned down an extension. The Biden administration, acknowledging the “obstacle” faced by the Supreme Court decision, however, extended the moratorium. This is clearly contempt of court.