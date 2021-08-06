Letter to the editor for Aug. 6, 2021

Biden wrong on eviction moratorium
President Biden should be arrested for contempt of court.
Because of COVID, last year the administration declared a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. The Supreme Court declared this unconstitutional and in typical Roberts appeasement style, said the moratorium could continue until it expired, but that any extension must be passed by Congress. On July 31, 2021 the moratorium expired. Despite pleas from Biden, Congress turned down an extension. The Biden administration, acknowledging the “obstacle” faced by the Supreme Court decision, however, extended the moratorium. This is clearly contempt of court.
The State of Virginia’s constitution, as well as the federal constitution, has a “taking clause”. Landlords should be granted evictions immediately by Virginia courts, following the Supreme Court decision. If the courts feel it is in the “public interest” to grant eviction extensions, owners should be immediately compensated under the “taking” clause.
Virginia used to respect the rule of law, and I hope it still does.
JOHN BALLARD
Gladstone