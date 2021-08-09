Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2021

Conflicting policies

Will someone, anyone (maybe from the Biden administration) please explain how the two current policies make any sense when looked at together.

First: The current pandemic is serious enough that we must give up our civil liberties to gather together as we would like, we must get a government mandated vaccination or we will not be able to go certain places, and we must wear masks and practice social distancing even to shop for groceries.

And...

Second: The pandemic is not serious enough to close the Southern border, stop illegal undocumented aliens from entering, or stop the government from shipping those same illegals all over the country — including illegals who tested positive for COVID.

Can anyone with two brain cells to rub together explain how these two policies can rationally co-exist?

Can anyone explain or justify why the media isn’t pointing this out daily until it is corrected?