Letter to the editor for Dec. 1, 2021

Thankful for community
I am based in Johannesburg and am visiting my family for Thanksgiving. While driving an unfamiliar rental car I had an incident. Unbeknownst to me the trunk of the SUV was open as I was driving. I only discovered this once I arrived at my parents and saw the door open and the trunk emptied of my jacket, purse, cell phone, and laptop. I returned to where I had been shopping and recovered my jacket. I thought that was likely going to be the end of it.
Fortunately, there is the Living in Lynchburg Facebook page. More importantly, there are caring and honest people in Lynchburg. A resident found my purse and posted a photo of my phone and driver’s license (identifying information crossed out). A friend of my parents called to inform me of the posting. The gentleman who found my belongings was kind enough to meet me and return them.
Perhaps the simple lesson is that goodness exists and sometimes we need a wakeup call to be reminded. I’m grateful to have been part of a wonderful Thanksgiving story. Thanks to all who helped. I hope that Lynchburg maintains this sense of community.
KIM ROBINSON
Lynchburg