Letter to the editor for Dec. 10, 2021

Eschew disinformation
I have little sympathy for those who fall for the ridiculous conspiracy theories circulating around vaccines, our president, and the 2020 election. However, some explanations for the skepticism and confusion in American society are clear. In any given week I receive half a dozen scam auto warranty phone calls, at least one threatening call from a fake IRS agent, and probably one demanding a fine in gift cards for failing to appear for jury duty. Almost daily I find emails warning me that my Amazon account has been blocked and that my accounts in banks I don’t use are being closed. Packages I haven’t ordered are purportedly being held for delivery and I’m being hired for jobs I never applied for. We have to be skeptical these days to survive, and deception is everywhere. It is difficult to know what to believe, and because of Photoshopping, even seeing is no longer believing.
We live in an extremely complex society where information and disinformation bombard us from all directions. Some people cannot separate fact from opinion and truth from fallacy and may not understand that a football star’s opinion on a health matter is likely irrelevant. When I was teaching writing I insisted that students refrain from using “I think” in their essays and that all statements of fact be meticulously supported. Nowadays nearly all opinions — whether that of the doctor or the patient, the educator or the parent — are treated as equals. Facts based on research and expertise are largely ignored or labeled as “alternative” by those who choose not to agree. It’s hardly surprising that Americans are confused and all too willing to latch on to something, even if that something is completely ridiculous.
The problem is that democracies depend on people who are willing, in spite of all the noise around them, to ferret out the facts. If these people don’t soon step up, definitely before the 2022 elections, our democratic society will go right down the rabbit hole with the conspiracy theorists and their gullible followers. We just cannot let that happen.
NANCY TYREE Lynch Station