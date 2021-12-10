Letter to the editor for Dec. 10, 2021

Eschew disinformation

I have little sympathy for those who fall for the ridiculous conspiracy theories circulating around vaccines, our president, and the 2020 election. However, some explanations for the skepticism and confusion in American society are clear. In any given week I receive half a dozen scam auto warranty phone calls, at least one threatening call from a fake IRS agent, and probably one demanding a fine in gift cards for failing to appear for jury duty. Almost daily I find emails warning me that my Amazon account has been blocked and that my accounts in banks I don’t use are being closed. Packages I haven’t ordered are purportedly being held for delivery and I’m being hired for jobs I never applied for. We have to be skeptical these days to survive, and deception is everywhere. It is difficult to know what to believe, and because of Photoshopping, even seeing is no longer believing.