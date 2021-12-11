Letter to the editor for Dec. 11, 2021

Redistricting process succeeds
The tortuous and tortured redistricting process for our Commonwealth has come to an end, and the results are a pleasant surprise. If nothing else, the process has shown that any inclusion of party politics poisons it in ways that seem to be unavoidable. When Democrats were out of power in the state legislature, they were in favor of a constitutional amendment to reform the process. Surely the fact that Republicans in the majority would have gerrymandered the districts to favor themselves could not have played a role. When Democrats regained the majority, suddenly they had serious reservations about the amendment. I’m sure their potential to do their own gerrymandering played no part in their hesitation. When the amendment was submitted to the voting public, it passed overwhelmingly.
The redistricting commission torpedoed themselves from the start by designating mapmakers by party. Partisan gridlock! Where have we seen this before?
Many people, including me, feared that a state Supreme Court packed with judges appointed by Republican legislatures would favor that party. They did not. They rejected the overtly partisan nominees of the Republican legislators, and chose the best of the three substitute nominations. The special master they chose from the three Democratic nominees was the best qualified and most experienced.
And these two did in fact work together in an amicable and nonpartisan manner. Locally, the biggest plus is that the City of Lynchburg is no longer split four different ways. The entire city is encompassed in the newly drawn House of Delegates District 52 and in Senate District 8. We are now in the federal 5th Congressional District along with Charlottesville and counties to the south and east. All of these districts are compact and contiguous.
Expertise and neutrality get discounted so much these days. It’s refreshing to see it show its worth.
NEAL SUMERLIN Lynchburg