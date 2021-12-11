Letter to the editor for Dec. 11, 2021

Redistricting process succeeds

The tortuous and tortured redistricting process for our Commonwealth has come to an end, and the results are a pleasant surprise. If nothing else, the process has shown that any inclusion of party politics poisons it in ways that seem to be unavoidable. When Democrats were out of power in the state legislature, they were in favor of a constitutional amendment to reform the process. Surely the fact that Republicans in the majority would have gerrymandered the districts to favor themselves could not have played a role. When Democrats regained the majority, suddenly they had serious reservations about the amendment. I’m sure their potential to do their own gerrymandering played no part in their hesitation. When the amendment was submitted to the voting public, it passed overwhelmingly.