Letter to the editor for Dec. 13, 2021

Animal laws need more teeth
In March 2019, following months of campaigning by local community members, Lynchburg City Council introduced code that sought to protect companion dogs from 24/7 tethering and exposure to extreme weather. At that meeting, Council Member Beau Wright quite rightly said, "This is about making sure that dogs aren't mistreated.” Lynchburg Police Department — overstretched and understaffed — stepped up to the challenge and, after six months of community education, began to enforce the new code. Since then, LPD have charged around 60 residents with tethering violations and/or animal cruelty/neglect and cited many more on loose dog, dangerous dog, and unlicensed dog charges.
However, while offenders were identified, charged and brought to court, a review of the online General District Court Case Information web site shows that more than 90 animal-related fines (a paltry $25-$50 in most cases) plus not insignificant court costs remain uncollected. As an example, on Dec. 6, a resident was found guilty of his 17th animal-related charge since 2011. None of his 17 fines or court costs has been paid. He remains in possession of a dog.
A combination of pathetic sentencing and nonpayment of fines/costs sends a message not only that the abuse and neglect of companion animals in our city is unimportant but also that our community values, as embodied in city code, are equally unimportant to local court systems.