Letter to the editor for Dec. 14, 2021

Rights must be preserved
In her letter published Dec. 4 [“History offers perspective on COVID”], E. Paull states, “No moral or legal right exists to put others in harm’s way.” I beg to differ.
A right exists on its own, without forcing others to act. If others must be forced into action to assure the “right” is granted, it’s not a right. It’s only a wish, an entitlement, or a granted privilege. Your rights leave you free to act but constrains others from interfering. This is why the U.S. constitution states our rights in the negative, barring any government from acting to interfere with rights. Because the government cannot act to stop me, my right to free speech puts you at risk I might insult you. My right to bear arms puts you at risk I might use my weapon to harm you. My very right to life puts you at risk to inhale the air I exhale. In every case, my legal right puts you in harm’s way. So, yes indeed, almost all my rights put you in harm’s way.
Life is not free of risk and it’s not government’s job to keep us free from the risks of rights. We accept this balance of rights versus risk because those rights are hard won but easily lost. I have a moral duty to exercise my rights responsibly. If I don’t, I can be held accountable, when I actually do harm. However, the government may not tread where rights lie absent overwhelming necessity. Our founders agreed that the role of government is not to protect us from the vagaries of life but to protect our rights, even in the face of harsh use.
Shutting down whole industries, firing vast swaths of public servants, paying people to not work, forcing children out of schools, disparaging therapeutic alternatives, and so on, will not keep germs out of the air. If the People are sovereign then the People must be allowed to decide how to use their rights. We can each protect ourselves with vaccination, masks, distancing and therapeutics. I say, protect oneself but keep government from harming inalienable rights.
DEAN RODGERS
Amherst