Letter to the editor for Dec. 14, 2021

Rights must be preserved

A right exists on its own, without forcing others to act. If others must be forced into action to assure the “right” is granted, it’s not a right. It’s only a wish, an entitlement, or a granted privilege. Your rights leave you free to act but constrains others from interfering. This is why the U.S. constitution states our rights in the negative, barring any government from acting to interfere with rights. Because the government cannot act to stop me, my right to free speech puts you at risk I might insult you. My right to bear arms puts you at risk I might use my weapon to harm you. My very right to life puts you at risk to inhale the air I exhale. In every case, my legal right puts you in harm’s way. So, yes indeed, almost all my rights put you in harm’s way.