Letter to the editor for Dec. 15, 2021

Forest plan essential
As an Elon native, I write in response to your “Nature” column of Nov. 17, “Saying farewell to a doomed forest”. Timber harvests and prescribed fire will save our George Washington and Jefferson National Forests (GWJEFF). Data, science, and field work guide progress from current status to desired conditions.
Active management restores essential forest age-class and structural diversity like regenerating young forest, savanna, and open woodland. These diverse components together with mature trees and wildlife make up the forest. Young forest thickets are as important to the Appalachians as coral reefs and sea grass to the ocean. Best created by sustainable timber harvests, they provide biological diversity, protection, breeding and food supplies for hundreds of wildlife species. Young forest maturation yields other age-classes. The 2014 George Washington (GW) Revised Land and Resource Management Plan details management directions and assures continued forest health.
Virginia is fortunate to have United States Forest Service employees as national forest stewards. These professionals apply facts and public input to assemble and implement plans and projects. Long-term plans guide individual projects which assure forest health and public benefits like water, recreation, jobs and climate change responses.
The GW Plan represents citizen and professional stakeholder consensus. Preservationists, lawyers, academics, conservation organizations and forest product industry studied current forest science, met, hiked, debated and reached agreement on forest diversity — including a mosaic of forest components.
Humans and wildfire contributed to this mosaic for eons by creating disturbances which maintained forest age-class and structural diversity. The population of men and women who helped shape forests for eons began to dramatically decrease around 1500 AD.
Rampant Appalachian timber harvests ended early last century with the advent of forest sciences and regulation. Current wildfire suppression minimizes any remaining disturbance. Here we are with a GWJEFF badly in need of restoration.
Without sustainable harvests and prescribed burns creating and maintaining young forest and other forest types, we lose young forest along with other age-class and structural components.
Our GWJEFF will decline further into an old, closed canopy tree monoculture hosting very few wildlife and plant species as compared to healthy, diverse forests.
WAYNE THACKER
Bumpass