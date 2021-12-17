Letter to the editor for Dec. 17, 2021

Way too little, way too late

It has become a daily occurrence in Lynchburg recently. Reports of gun fire in the city. Most resulting in property damage, gunshot wounds, and in some cases even homicide. Unfortunately, violent crime isn’t the only thing on the rise. There has been a significant increase in property crime including larceny, and even arson. Simply put, crime in Lynchburg City is out of control.

One of the leading reasons for this is a significant manpower shortage in Lynchburg City Public Safety Departments. The LPD is currently down 32 officers and only has four recruits in the academy. Even school resource officers have been pulled to field a minimum viable force. Both the fire department and department of emergency services (dispatch) are facing similar employment challenges.

Sadly the “fix” from City Hall has come way too late and does little to fix the problems any time soon.

Mayor [MaryJane] Dolan last Friday held a press conference announcing how they plan to solve this rise in crime.

Their solution: to have the “highest starting salary in the Central Virginia region.” On the surface this sounds like a pretty good deal. Unfortunately, this action is way too little, and way too late.

Starting with the obvious. If you’re targeting “starting salaries” this implies you are trying to recruit new talent. Which, once identified, takes months of training before they even hit the street. Can Lynchburg City really wait months for rookies to hit the street?

Next, by raising the starting salaries, it makes the real reason for the police department’s staffing issues even worse: salary compression.

When rookies are making more money than officers who have been with the force multiple years, it kills morale and pushes veterans out.

Finally, without fixing compression we won’t be able to recruit ready-to-go veterans. Which is the key to solving Lynchburg’s crime now. Not three years from now.

Currently Lynchburg is sitting on a $27.4 million fund balance.

It only takes $3 million to solve Lynchburg crime. The question is, when will Lynchburg City Council get serious about our crime issues?

ANDREW GLOVER

Lynchburg