Letter to the editor for Dec. 18, 2021

Unite against COVID-19

I have significant issues with the Dec. 14 letter to the editor, “Rights must be preserved.”

1. The claim that individual rights surpass the public good is very wrong. In the height of any pandemic, important health measures are perfectly legal. Jacobson v. Massachusetts 1905 ruled it is constitutional for a state to require vaccination (smallpox back then) and fine those who don’t. A popular saying from the 1880s says, “Your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.” The Constitution gives the government power to provide for our general welfare. Public health certainly falls under that power.

2. The vaccine mandate has not shut down vital services, businesses, nor schools to the extent claimed, but hospitals filled with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients on ventilators have. A case in point is the New York Fire Department. Before the mandate, its vaccination rate was 60%. Today it was reported at over 94%. People didn’t quit in large numbers. The same can be said of hospitals and schools. The COVID-19 vaccination mandate is little different than those already required of our schoolchildren. Your right not to be vaccinated also includes your right to be jobless and home school your kids if you choose. It is also a fact that the vast majority of those who refuse this vaccine are self-identified conservatives being misled by far-right-wing pundits and social media.

3. While it is agreed by scientists that vaccination in concert with social distance and masks is good prevention, it is not agreed that “therapeutics” (ivermectin?) work this way. It is well known by science that ivermectin & hydrochloroquine are ineffective treatments. Even drugs like Remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies do not prevent COVID-19.

We really need to stop using our rights to divide us, period, and particularly in this time of pandemic crisis. We are not an anarchy. We are a people.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest