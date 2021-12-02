Letter to the editor for Dec. 2, 2021

Thanks for support

In the hustle and bustle of the approaching holidays, today seems a great time for the Jefferson Choral Society, Central Virginia’s oldest and largest adult choir, to pause to express its gratitude for the community support the choir has enjoyed throughout its proud history. For over 60 years, the JCS has offered concerts featuring quality choral music to audiences young and old at reasonable ticket prices.

During this red-letter year marked by a return to live indoor performances, the choral society has received generous grants from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and Easley Foundation, allowing it to offer free tickets to area students and their parents or chaperones to attend A Christmas Celebration concert on either Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. or Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church. These Christmas concerts are also funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. These important grants, when combined with the financial backing of numerous local business partners and a special partnership with Lynchburg City Schools, allow the Jefferson Choral Society to keep the seven hills alive with music. Bring the whole family and come celebrate the holiday season with singing! Please see jeffersonchoralsociety.org for further concert details and to purchase tickets.