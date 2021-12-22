Letter to the editor for Dec. 22, 2021

On recent editorials

The editorial regarding Fox commentators leaving the network [“Fox viewers should be bothered,” Dec. 17] was too soft on the four journalists mentioned. “Respected” and “courageous” were terms used to describe them. Personally, I think that’s giving them too much credit.

The editorial called them “news presenters.” Were they truly neutral, without any bias or commentary?

Why were they there in the first place? Integrity and Fox News are not synonymous terms. Why didn’t they quit years earlier?

Complaints to top executives about Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge,” who, in my view is just below Donald Trump on my World’s Most Vile Humans list, were late in coming.

It reminds me of the old saying about “rats abandoning a sinking ship.”

As for the editorial concerning vax refusers [“Bad policy to make vax refusers pay costs,” Dec. 20], I have to reluctantly agree, with emphasis on the term “reluctant.” But surely there is some innovative way to make them account for their actions or lack thereof, some form of consequences.

William Goode, Bedford