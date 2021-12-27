Letter to the editor for Dec. 27, 2021

Voting is important

Midterm elections are coming in 2022. I hope people are understanding by now how important voting is. I am talking to all of you who only vote in presidential elections. If you know how government is supposed to work in normal times, the president lobbies Congress to make and pass laws that will promote the presidential agenda and that keeps their campaign promises. But these are not normal times. Presidents do not make laws; they sign them into law.

That is why the midterm elections are so important, because Congress and local officials are the ones that guide your everyday life, not the president. When Congress and your local officials work together, they can make your life a little easier, but if they choose to, they can make and pass laws to be signed by their president to make your life exceedingly difficult. Just look at the last four years of the past president.

If you want to skip an election, skip the presidential, but please vote in all other local and federal elections. During presidential elections, lines are out the door and miles long. During midterm elections and local elections, unless a controversial issue is on the ballot, poll workers spend their day trying to stay awake. Vote. It is your right.

EDWARD CALLOWAY

Lynch Station