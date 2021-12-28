Letter to the editor for Dec. 28, 2021

Visit a neighbor church

My daily reading reflected on tribalism, and spoke of it as a sense of loyalty and belonging to a group. It’s a good thing but taken to the extreme can lead to hostilities.

A thought came to me about our community churches. If we all took one Sunday to attend another church service, we would better understand our neighbors. Meet that church’s congregation and share by loving your neighbor.

Let’s say this idea expanded to have one particular Sunday each year where all churches participated. Each church would present of its history, such as who and when the congregation first got together. A small fellowship gathering could be held afterwards with homemade treats and coffee. I’m not saying everyone in your church leave for a Sunday, but just in small number spread out to attend a church in your area. The following Sunday, those who participated would give a short summary of their visit and what Christian fellowship they felt. Short articles could be sent to your local newspaper or added to an Internet site. It may lead to friendships or support groups, but most certainly broaden one’s view as neighbors.

Christ will work through each one of us and spread His love with a visit to your neighboring church.

THOMAS NELSON JR.

Roseland

The meaning of ChristmasI wish to take issue with the picture of Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and the headline “The true meaning of Christmas” on the front page of today’s (Dec. 22, 2021) News & Advance. While the article below is about the Spirit of Christmas, helping children who are escaping violence with their mothers, it is not the true meaning of Christmas. The true meaning is the birth of the Savior of the World, Jesus. It is a nice story of the Christmas spirit. However, many people don’t read the whole article. They look only at the pictures and headlines which are misleading and untrue.

JOYCE DUNCAN

Forest