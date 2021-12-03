Letter to the editor for Dec. 3, 2021

Support collective bargaining
At the Nov. 3 Lynchburg City Schools school board meeting, Lynchburg Education Association Collective Bargaining Spokesperson Aaron Reid spoke of the importance of LCS allowing its employees to collectively bargain.
That need grows stronger every day.
As of Nov. 19, LCS has 61 job openings posted. If you ask the division why it has so many openings, you will get a bevy of different responses, but there is a reality that the division and the school board have yet to address: People don’t quit jobs they love.
LCS needs the voices and vision of its employees at the table. That’s what makes collective bargaining so important to this division.
Through collective bargaining, the decisions that impact the learning of our children are formed by the people that have the most impact on the learning of our children: the experts who are educated, licensed, and professionally trained to handle their unique position within the division. Collective bargaining allows employees to feel empowered and valued. It makes them love their jobs even more.
There is no greater impact on a student’s success in school than the school employee and an employee’s working environment is a student’s learning environment: When you improve one, the other benefits. Collective bargaining will allow staff members to develop relationships with families. We need that consistency and continuity for educational programs developed by LCS to take root and grow. We want our employees to settle in and around Lynchburg and raise a family of their own.
The school board has a great opportunity here. It has the opportunity to increase its stature, attract and retain the best employees, utilize tax-payer funds in the most productive and efficient way, and strengthen the Greater Lynchburg community as a whole. In addition, 68% of Virginians support collective bargaining for educators
I, and the majority of Virginians and Lynchburg educators, ask the school board to take advantage of this opportunity and pass a collective bargaining resolution.
KARL LOOS
Rustburg
Loos is president of the Lynchburg Education Association.