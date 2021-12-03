Letter to the editor for Dec. 3, 2021

Support collective bargaining

At the Nov. 3 Lynchburg City Schools school board meeting, Lynchburg Education Association Collective Bargaining Spokesperson Aaron Reid spoke of the importance of LCS allowing its employees to collectively bargain.

That need grows stronger every day.

As of Nov. 19, LCS has 61 job openings posted. If you ask the division why it has so many openings, you will get a bevy of different responses, but there is a reality that the division and the school board have yet to address: People don’t quit jobs they love.

LCS needs the voices and vision of its employees at the table. That’s what makes collective bargaining so important to this division.

Through collective bargaining, the decisions that impact the learning of our children are formed by the people that have the most impact on the learning of our children: the experts who are educated, licensed, and professionally trained to handle their unique position within the division. Collective bargaining allows employees to feel empowered and valued. It makes them love their jobs even more.