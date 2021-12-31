Letter to the editor for Dec. 31, 2021

Vaccination is patriotic

Debra Saunders’ column [“Vaccine shaming is not a cure”, Dec. 28] makes us ask yet again why the far right is so frequently hostile to the one best resource we have against the pandemic that is doing so much damage to our country. She sneers at the idea that getting vaccinated — an action that helps protect our fellow citizens — is the patriotic thing to do. Saunders tries to persuade readers by citing the Great Barrington Declaration, which sought to minimize the threat of COVID-19 and which has been widely condemned by top health experts around the world for being scientifically unsound. Perhaps not surprisingly, Saunders herself is affiliated with a think tank, the Discovery Institute, that was created to deny scientific facts (in this case, regarding evolution).

Saunders’ barely concealed hostility to vaccination is shared by too many on the far right, who inexplicably have leapt to politicize the pandemic. Congressman Ben Cline’s website isn’t urging anyone to get vaccinated; instead, the “COVID-19” link there takes one to a pre-vaccine graphic that is long out of date. Bob Good’s site provides no section for COVID-related concerns, as we might expect from someone who, a year ago, when some 350,000 Americans had died of COVID, proclaimed the pandemic to be “phony.”

Why do so many public figures appear indifferent to whether their readers, listeners, or constituents get sick, infect others, suffer long-term health problems, or die? They could oppose vaccine mandates and still vigorously urge everyone to get vaccinated. Every politician, every pundit, every public figure in America should be speaking up for the medical importance and moral necessity of vaccinations. Silence about the issue is bad; opposition is much worse. Getting vaccinated is the smart, safe, compassionate, and, yes, patriotic thing for all of us to do.

RICHARD C. BURKE

Lynchburg