Letter to the editor for Dec. 4, 2021

History offers perspective on COVID
During this thankful season, many today have no experience with diseases which plagued humankind until well into the 1800s. Science then began to make headway to combat the multiple health threats facing human survival. Take family gatherings not too far back in time and there would be empty seats at the table.
Health mandates aren’t new. Deadly and recurring smallpox prompted George Washington to defy the Continental Congress by ordering controversial inoculations for his soldiers. Washington knew neither his struggling army nor the goal of freedom would survive an outbreak of that vicious disease. After 1900 the U.S. Supreme Court upheld smallpox health mandates for state and local governments (people now travel more, spreading disease faster).
Read up on the controversy surrounding asymptomatic Typhoid Mary. Ever seen someone in a 1950s iron lung? Have we forgotten the serious consequences from other afflictions which now require vaccines for school children?
Helping to spread COVID and then blaming government for economic woes from those choices defies logic. Taking good health for granted and believing only what confirms already entrenched misinformation bodes ill. Personal rights have never been 100% absolute. No moral or legal right exists to put others in harm’s way.
Readjusting to major global disruptions takes time (1929 crash, World War II). Blaming any president for global issues solves nothing. Pushing debunked nonsense allows COVID to keep exposing glaring flaws in what was “normal.” Major disruptions will continue as long as COVID drives the bus.
E PAULL
Amherst