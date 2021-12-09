Letter to the editor for Dec. 9, 2021

Say no to public bargaining
A recent letter to the editor advocated for teacher union collective bargaining in Lynchburg [“Support collective bargaining,” Dec. 3]. Awful idea. Public employee bargaining for compensation and benefits is bankrupting many localities and states. There is a vast difference between private union bargaining and public bargaining.
Private bargaining pits two separate entities, both with options, in the process. If the employees demand too much, the employer can shut down or move to another locality.
Public bargaining brings bedfellows with many fewer options to the table. The employees are “bargaining” with those whom they elected (many who promised to support employees’ demands in return for votes). Even if the elected officials want to reduce or deny demands, they are in a weak position. Faced with a hard demand from the union, they cannot shut down or move to another locality. They typically “go along to get along” [Reagan and the air traffic controllers are a notable exception].
KEN KOWALKSI Lynchburg