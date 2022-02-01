Letter to the editor for Feb. 1, 2022

None know better than parents

Perhaps the most debated topic in the country currently is how much involvement parents should have in determining what their children are taught in school. The answer to this should really be quite simple — the parents have more control than anyone else. More than the principal, teacher, school board member, or anyone else. After all, who is better qualified to know what a child needs to learn other than the parent(s) themselves?

In the case Meyer v. Nebraska the Supreme Court ruled that, “Without doubt, [the 14th amendment] denotes not merely freedom from bodily restraint but also the right of the individual to contract, to engage in any of the common occupations of life, to acquire useful knowledge, to marry, establish a home and bring up children, to worship according to the dictates of his own conscience, and generally to enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.” (emphasis mine)

Seeing as how Supreme Court precedent is so widely regarded, you would think there would be very little question that parents should have the most control over their child’s education. Now, am I saying that parents should be able to walk into a public or private school and tear a book off a library shelf that they disagree with (as gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe alleged Gov. Youngkin was advocating for)? No, of course not, and no rational person would suggest that. But am I saying that school board members, teachers, and all non-students involved in the public school system must listen to and highly regard the opinions of parents (especially when the opinions are not only held by a secluded one or two individuals)? Absolutely.

Unlike school board member Richard Robinson (Pennsylvania) would have you believe, these people do work for the parents and must strive to represent them. If they do not, it’s the duty and responsibility of the parents to vote them out of office and keep their children out of the public schools at least until they do.

ADAM BOYER

