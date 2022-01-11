Letter to the editor for Jan. 11, 2022

Keep government small

A recent CNN News article and broadcast was titled “What the average citizen can do about the demise of US democracy.” The article’s subject was a book titled, “How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them” by Barbara Walter, a professor at the University of California San Diego. This article, and a number of others along with similar news reports which have been critiquing the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of our nation’s Capitol are, in my opinion, little more than an effort to generate paranoia regarding a perceived threat to our democracy.

In the video, Christiane Amanpour stated 71% of Republicans polled believed the 2021 presidential election result was fraudulent and 81% of all Americans polled believed America was headed toward authoritarianism. I am a Republican and I was not polled and I often question the legitimacy of these polls. I do not question the legitimacy of the 2021 election, nor do I believe that America is headed toward authoritarianism. And I further do not condone the actions of Jan. 6. I am not a Trumpite and frankly do not understand the spell he seems to hold over some folks. However, I do not believe we are rapidly headed into a dictatorship.

Nevertheless, I do believe, as do many conservatives, that we are on a slow burn (i.e. frog in the frying pan) toward socialism, and the news media is complacent in that effort. Presidents Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill at $1.7 trillion is a big step in that direction. Frankly all that we conservatives (and this does not necessarily mean Republicans) want is a return to the democracy which was created by our founders. Our democracy is not perfect but as Winston Churchill said, “It is the worst form of government in the world, except for all the others.”

Authoritarianism is not my fear; socialism is. “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.” (Gerald Ford). Small government made America great. Big government will make America small.

DOUG KARAN

Evington