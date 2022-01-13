Letter to the editor for Jan. 13, 2022

Prevent power outages

I can’t help but think that much of the repairs could have been prevented if the power line easements had been periodically cleared. I know in my neighborhood, many times members of my homeowners organization have reported dead trees or trees threatening power lines without a timely response from SEC. In one case, a dead oak tree has been marked and reported several times over four years and still there has been no action on the part of SEC. The result is another power outage that could have been prevented. We should be able to get through a five-inch snowstorm without losing power. This is a situation that happens once or more times a year.