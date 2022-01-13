Letter to the editor for Jan. 13, 2022

Prevent power outages
My hat is off to all of the SEC [Southside Electric Cooperative] linemen and contractors who recently worked so hard to restore power after the recent snowstorm. They worked long hours under difficult weather conditions.
I can’t help but think that much of the repairs could have been prevented if the power line easements had been periodically cleared. I know in my neighborhood, many times members of my homeowners organization have reported dead trees or trees threatening power lines without a timely response from SEC. In one case, a dead oak tree has been marked and reported several times over four years and still there has been no action on the part of SEC. The result is another power outage that could have been prevented. We should be able to get through a five-inch snowstorm without losing power. This is a situation that happens once or more times a year.
I have always thought it was more cost-effective to properly maintain equipment rather than to have to make repairs under emergency conditions and the need to pay overtime and bring linemen from other service areas.
I believe the management of SEC should review the funding allocated to maintenance of power line easements and make changes to reduce the frequency of power outages. I, for one, would rather pay a higher electric bill in order to have more reliable electrical power.
R. ROSEVEARE
Huddleston