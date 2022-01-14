Letter to the editor for Jan. 14, 2022

STEM Center debuts

Jubilee Family Development Center recently held the ribbon cutting for our new STEM Center on Dec. 9. Lynchburg’s own Leland Melvin, former astronaut and NFL player, pledged $100,000 towards STEM Center programming at the ribbon cutting. In recognition of Melvin’s generosity, the STEM Center is now named the Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center. Located at 1512 Florida Avenue, the STEM Center provides training in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and partners with Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) as well as local businesses who seek trained employees in this challenging labor market.

Jubilee’s Executive Director, Dr. Sterling Wilder, began holding consistent leadership sessions with young men more than 30 years ago here in Lynchburg. Jubilee was founded in 1999 from that commitment to youth and families. Jubilee serves over 7,000 local individuals annually, many of them children, through a variety of academic, athletic, and occupational outreach programs.

Classes at the STEM Center for adults will begin this January and include studies in the fields of mechatronics and applied science many of which will be eligible for CVCC course credit. Jubilee is also partnering with Amherst County Adult & Career Education to provide Nursing Aide certification classes. STEM programming for children will cover a variety of topics, and Jubilee’s Summer Enrichment Camp will include several STEM-oriented themed weeks in 2022.

We thank all of the community members who have invested in Jubilee and the new Astronaut Leland Melvin STEM Center with their time, talent and treasure. All of our accomplishments are a product of the trust you have placed in us. We welcome businesses and community partners to come by Jubilee and see what we are about and join us as we continue to make a difference in the lives of youth, adults, families and the community at large.

KAREN SIMONTON Lynchburg