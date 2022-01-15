Letter to the editor for Jan. 15, 2022

Change for Change

Most people don’t think small change matters, but my friend Peggy Nolley and I are here to tell you that it does!

We have just collected $1,000 for the third time from our 10 bright green Change for Change caring meters around town — two in Boonsboro, one in Peaksview Park and seven throughout downtown — in just a little over a year since they were installed! But even more exciting is that in addition to what we collect in the meters, we have several generous businesses who have agreed to be our “matching partners” and collectively they add another $3,000 to the pot, allowing us to have an even greater impact! So being able to award a $4,000 check to a local organization that is working hard to improve the lives of Central Virginians gives us great joy. We are deeply grateful to Bank of the James, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, N.B. Handy, Davidson Doyle & Hilton, Truist, Schewel Home, Captrust, and University of Lynchburg.

Pastor James Camm of One Community One Voice was overjoyed to receive our $4,000 check this week. Top of the list of their many programs right now was to expand their B.I.K.E. program — Believing in Kids Excelling — awarding bikes to local elementary school children who show improvement in grades, behavior, and citizenship. They had hoped to add more local schools to the program and include kindergarten and first grade, to compensate for the learning deficit caused by COVID that can have repercussions throughout their schooling. So what better than to offer them an incentive to work hard and succeed! The new funds will enable OCOV to purchase the additional bikes needed.

So we ask you to please continue to put your change in our meters or use their QR code with your phone, and thank you for your support. Turns out ordinary folks pitching in that way can have a big impact!

LIBBY FITZGERALD

Lynchburg