Letter to the editor for Jan. 17, 2022

Guns aren't the solution

Sadly, in the Nextdoor online forum, the answer to almost every neighborhood problem — whether wayward teenagers or door-to-door scammers — always leads to guns. Bring a gun to your door!

I am a U.S. Army veteran, I hold a concealed carry permit, and I have owned firearms for the past 50 years. I am not anti-gun. What I am is anti-gun in the wrongs hands and in the wrong situations.

The most common use for handguns is not home protection against the Bad Guy. Sadly, the most common use is suicide. Our teenage children are particularly at risk. For more than 30 years, suicide is the second leading cause of death among our children. (Car wrecks are No. 1.)

Following in second place are domestic homicides, typically with a woman being shot and killed by her husband or boyfriend. Our law enforcement officers have a sad term for this: intimate partner violence.

So, can we stop trying to act like cowboys with our firearms? Can we stop blowhard threats? Can we at least learn common-sense gun safety? And that everyone who owns firearms knows the rules of how to properly handle them?

Not long ago, I saw a sad "family photo" that was posted as the public Facebook profile picture by an area father. Every family member was holding a firearm — and every finger was on the trigger. Really? Do people not know the most basic gun safety rules? That you never put your finger on the trigger until you are ready to shoot? That you always treat every weapon as though it were loaded?

We have become a weapons-obsessed society, convinced of the myth of the "good guy with a gun." But the bad guys aren't the ones who are being killed. It's the teenaged boy who's tired of being bullied. It's the returning vet who can't get horrible images out of his head. It's the pregnant young woman whose partner has a violent temper.

If you think guns will solve the problems that plague our society, you really haven't identified our problems. You could start by looking in the mirror.

DONNA StCLAIR

Forest