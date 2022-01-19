Letter to the editor for Jan. 19, 2022

Skeptical of schools plan

Let the shell game begin! Remember when Glenn Youngkin promised to make Virginia public education stronger, raise teacher salaries and cut taxes? Wouldn’t you think on day 1 he’d put out his proposal to achieve those goals? Nope. Day 1 is charter schools based on the North Carolina model, which by the way has a pretty sketchy performance history.

So before you jump on yet another bandwagon, consider just a few facts. In 2020 Forbes ranked Virginia public schools No. 4 and North Carolina No. 30. In North Carolina, charter schools teachers are paid less. Administrators of course are not. No limit in class size. Transportation is not required to be provided, and even if it is, can be limited. No requirement to participate in the school lunch program. Twenty-five percent of North Carolina charter schools failed the most recent assessment and as a group the 200 schools performed worse than traditional public schools. School buildings are not maintained by the district. Teachers and staff are not school district employees. State retirement pension? Maybe or maybe not depending on the whim of the contractor who employs you. Health care? Same.

Here’s the one you should really think about. In North Carolina, charter schools are 73% funded vs 100% of traditional public schools. So where does the other 27% come from? Great question. Since there’s no tuition and schools, even though nonprofit, have to save up money for unexpected expenses and maintenance, there’s really only four ways: donations, volunteers, cuts and cost shifting to parents. Salary cuts for experienced teachers and the hiring of too many new inexperienced teachers at below public school salaries, transportation and school lunch cuts or none, classroom supply cuts (if it’s even possible to cut them more), support staff cuts.

My advice would be ask, ask, ask questions and then ask more questions. Demand straight answers. Demand specifics. Don’t accept any mumbo-jumbo politician-speak. Just a reminder, in 2020 Forbes ranked Virginia public schools 4th in the nation, North Carolina 30th.

WALTER DANIELS

Lynchburg