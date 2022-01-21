Letter to the editor for Jan. 21, 2022

The future of Catholic education

While I was unable to attend the walkthrough, I have many cherished memories in that building. When the Diocese decided to close the school abruptly two years ago, it was a shock and gut punch to many of us who called Holy Cross home for many years. Now, the building will be demolished, but the real sadness is that the Diocese had and has no discernible plan for continuing Catholic education in our region. The Bishop posited that we could send our future Gaels to Roanoke Catholic, clearly showing a lack of understanding of our region and our communities. As a community, we should challenge the Diocese to begin to review their new plan for Catholic education in Lynchburg.

The building has been sold and the Diocese has made their money on a great piece of real estate in the city. Now, we must seek to have them reinvest some of those funds into the community that just put a few million dollars into the Diocese's general fund. Letters are always a good place to start, and the school board's website lists the superintendent and mailing address. My letter has been sent, and I do hope many former Gaels and parents of the last Gaels to walk the hallways in 2020 have their pens ready! As we were greeted for so many years, "What I am to be I am now becoming." However, with each day that passes there are no children becoming future Gaels and leaders thanks to Catholic education in our community. Let us hope this time of darkness passes and a bright future is before us!