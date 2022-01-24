Letter to the editor for Jan. 24, 2022

An open letter to Gov. Youngkin

[Abridged for The News & Advance]

Dear Gov. Youngkin,

A. We met at Long Mountain Grill before you had your party’s nomination, and you discussed education money following the child, $12,000/year/child for homeschoolers and private schoolers. I did not see this in your Day One accomplishments and wanted to make sure it was still a priority, hopefully in place before this July when parents solidify their educational plans. This initiative will allow many minority and underprivileged children to have an education about which their parents can now only dream. Also, it will provide equity to parents who pay taxes to support the public schools yet who, until now, have been economically discriminated against for their faith and/or educational philosophy. Although [Attorney General Jason] Miyares is concerned about the Blaine amendment, you can accomplish the $12,000/year/child payment via refundable tax credits to parents who are conscientiously opposed to the education that public schools offer.

B. Please also provide funding for public high schools in Virginia to teach “The Bible as Literature” as an elective. This course must be taught by teachers who fully respect the Bible, not by its opponents, because students will not be able to understand the Bible’s literary theme if their teachers do not respect that theme. With 9 billion copies sold, the Bible is by far the most popular book and the one from antiquity with the greatest number of extant manuscripts. The Bible’s overarching influence on Western civilization is historical, but no one benefits from this fact without the specifics. Undoubtedly, terrible things have been done in the name of religion, but students cannot differentiate between the good and bad outcomes of religion without knowing the details of those causes.

In the interests of the Commonwealth, please provide equity to taxpayers whose minds and hearts prevent them from enrolling their children in schools that are biased against them and offer “The Bible as Literature” to public high school students whose parents approve. These initiatives support your prayer that God’s will is done in Virginia like in heaven.

DR. DAVID S. GIFFORD

Campbell County